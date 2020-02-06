1,319,100 Shares in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,319,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 795,067 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BIOLASE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 40,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. BIOLASE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 313.64% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. On average, analysts predict that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL).

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.