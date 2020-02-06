$1.68 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 708,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,969. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.