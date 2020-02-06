$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

XYL traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Xylem has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

