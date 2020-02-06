-$1.21 EPS Expected for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($4.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Tricida has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $33,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,210.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 1,159 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $46,267.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,262 in the last ninety days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tricida by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tricida by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

