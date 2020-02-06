$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLPH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of DLPH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 8,822,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,138. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.