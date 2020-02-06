0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $1.09 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.12 or 0.05914057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038283 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,717,100 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.