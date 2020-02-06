-$0.49 EPS Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.47). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBPH. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBPH stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

