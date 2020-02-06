$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

KEY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 11,462,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 146,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 135,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

