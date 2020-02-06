$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

