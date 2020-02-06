$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 156.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,190,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after buying an additional 445,312 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 74,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. RPM International has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.