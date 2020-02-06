$0.04 EPS Expected for Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hudson posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Hudson’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hudson by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hudson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson by 46,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,826 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 3,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Hudson has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

