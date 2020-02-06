$0.01 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPRT. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 213,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $358.05 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 942,982 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

