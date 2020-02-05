Zacks: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arrow Financial an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $164,710. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

