Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.34. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

MS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,231,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.