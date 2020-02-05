Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. 399,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,437. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $220,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

