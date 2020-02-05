World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,143. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

