World Asset Management Inc Has $270,000 Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Etsy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after buying an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 742,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 526,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 478,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,475. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

