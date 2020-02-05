World Asset Management Inc Has $265,000 Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock traded down $12.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 137,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $39,408.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $54,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,270 shares of company stock worth $42,624,232. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.