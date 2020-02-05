World Asset Management Inc Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 134,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.