World Asset Management Inc Has $244,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 78,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.