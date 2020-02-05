World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 368,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

