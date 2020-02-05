Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

MGM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. 3,841,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,237.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

