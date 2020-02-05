Winning Points Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $884,141.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,186. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

