Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $116.63. 567,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

