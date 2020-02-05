Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 1,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 313,383 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,983,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

