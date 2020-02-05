Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 582,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

