Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 11,825 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 356,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. 517,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,145. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

