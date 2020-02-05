Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 320,903 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.63. 567,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

