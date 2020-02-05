Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $169.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

