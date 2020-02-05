Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 13.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of SBNY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.81. 483,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,880. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

