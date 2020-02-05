Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 521 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

