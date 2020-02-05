Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 303,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 384,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

