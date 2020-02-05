Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,855 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 23,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

PMT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 473,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,025. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.