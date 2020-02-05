Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Mongodb worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 138.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 2,886.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,560,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,588.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,321 shares of company stock valued at $29,802,947. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89 and a beta of -0.01. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

