Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.24 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 226,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

ATVI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 5,979,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,740. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

