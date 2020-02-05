Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. 1,372,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

