Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.42 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.16. 1,006,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

