Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.84 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,273,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,938,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of SIVB traded up $7.97 on Wednesday, reaching $262.70. 539,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.55. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

