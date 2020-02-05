Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

