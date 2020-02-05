Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NVS traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $96.37. 2,891,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

