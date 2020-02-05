Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.16. The company had a trading volume of 272,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

