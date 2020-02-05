Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,446.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,410.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,281.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $997.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.