Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 65,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,897,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,535. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

