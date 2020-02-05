Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 278,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $435.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.51. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

