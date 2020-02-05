Voya Prime Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0229 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 40,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $5.16.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,335,831 shares of company stock worth $41,982,861 over the last 90 days.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

