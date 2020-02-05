Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

