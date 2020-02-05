Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,052 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 850,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

