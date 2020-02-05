Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. 482,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,713. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.74 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.