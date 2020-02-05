Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Slack makes up approximately 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Slack stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 12,410,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,697,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $106,098.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $30,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,859 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

