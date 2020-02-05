Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $158.70. 230,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $127.44 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

